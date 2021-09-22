AI CMD Rajiv Bansal appointed Civil Aviation Secretary

Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal becomes Civil Aviation Secretary

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 22 2021, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2021, 15:02 ist
Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal. Credit: PTI Photo

Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal has been appointed Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, according to ANI. He will replace the current Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola, who is retiring on September 30.

More to follow... 

Air India
civil aviation
Ministry of Civil Aviation
India News

