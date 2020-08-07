Air India Express flight crash Live: Survivors and locals unable to overcome the shock

Hardeep Puri announces interim relief of Rs 10 lakh for kin of deceased, Rs 2 lakh for people who are seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for persons with minor injuries. Air India Express flight inbound from Dubai crashes at Karipur airport in Kozhikode. According to the local police, flight IX 1344 skidded off the runway while landing. There were around 190 passengers on board. All rescued passengers have been taken to hospitals. Rough weather was prima facie considered to be the reason for the mishap. The aircraft overshot the runway. The flight's landing was also getting delayed by over 30 minutes owing to the bad weather. Stay tuned for live updates.
Survivors and locals unable to overcome the shock
Thirty-four-year-old Renjith Panangadstill shiverswhen he recollects thehorrifying experience onboard AIE IX 1344 that crashed at Kozhikode international airport in Kerala on Friday evening. Read more
Proud that he saved lives, say Capt Deepak Sathe’s parents
The parents of Captain Deepak Sathe are proud that their son saved most of the passengers' lives before laying down his own life. Read more
Kerala govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of AIE flight crash victims
The Kerala government on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of those who died when an ill-fated Air India Express flight veered off the runway while attempting to land at the Karipur international airport. (PTI)
The aircraft could not land at the runway where it had to, then landing was tried on another runway where the mishap happened. We are monitoring situation andairport will become operational soon, says Arvind Singh, Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman.
Why the tabletop Kozhikode runway amplified landing risk
Negotiating a tabletop runway, laid over the levelled surface of a hill, is tricky even in the best of weather. But the heavy downpour that enveloped the entire Kozhikode International Airport on Friday evening made landing extremely tough. Typical of tabletop accidents, the flight overshot the runway and dropped.
Since the aircraft did not catch fire on impact after falling 35 m into the valley down below, the toll did not cross 19. But in the aviation world, tabletop runway spelled disaster after the 2010 Mangaluru airport accident that killed 158 passengers.
Vande Bharat Mission flights have no problem, the mission will continue, says Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Directorate General of Civil Aviation had some issues with the runway in 2015, but after resolving those issues, clearance was given to it in 2019. The jumbo jets of Air India also used to land there, saysArvind Singh, Airport Authority of India Chairman.
Fighter pilot Augustine Vinod remembers flying with the deceased Wing Commander Deepak Sathe
Group Capt MJ Augustine Vinod VSM (Retd) shared with Deccan Herald his memories of Wing Commander Deepak Vasant Sathe, the deceased pilot-in-command of the Air India Express that crashed at Kozhikode Airport. He explained how "every single time, pilots calculate everything before landing".
The aircraft was being captained and operated by one of our most experienced and distinguished commanders, Captain Deepak Sathe. In fact, he had landed on this airfield as many as 27 times, including this year, says Puri.
We were fortunate that unlike the tragic accident at Mangaluru Airport 10 years ago, where the aircraft caught fire, here preventive action minimised the loss of lives, says Puri.
Puri says that the aircraft was properly insured and further compensations will be decided later. "Now, the priority is on rescue and medical operations. A full enquiry will be conducted to avoid such accidents in future," he adds. He further says that all shortcomings regarding the airport that was pointed out by DGCA in 2019 were already rectified.
Hardeep Puri announces interim relief of Rs 10 lakh for kin of deceased, Rs 2 lakh for people who are seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for persons with minor injuries.
CPI(M) politburo expresses its grief at the Air India Express accident in Kozhikode airport which has resulted in the death of 19 passengers and crew members and injuries to 123 others. The party conveys its heartfelt condolences to all the families who have lost their dear ones. "There has to be a full and speedy investigation into the circumstances and cause of the mishap so as to ensure that such mishaps do not occur again," it says in a statement.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan visit aircraft mishap victims at Kozhikode medical college hospital.
Black box, cockpit voice recorder recovered from India plane crash site
The black box and cockpit voice recorder have been recovered from the site of an Indian passenger aircraft crash in a southern state, a top official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation told Reuters on Saturday.
Possibility of tailwind, reasons for runway change and safety parameters of runway under probe in Kozhikode flight mishap
A day after the Air India Express flight mishap at Kozhikode international airport in Kerala, the questions doing the rounds are what made the pilot opt runway-10 though runway-28 was initially considered and whether the tabletop runway lacked adequate safety parameters.
Aviation experts suggested that the prima facie reason for the aircraft overshooting the runway could be tailwind or crosswind.
Hardeep Singh Puri visits the Kozhikode Airport
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri visits the Kozhikode Airport to take stock of the situation. "Reached Kozhikode to take stock of the status andimplementation of relief measures after the air accident last evening. Will hold consultations with senior civil aviation officials andprofessionals," says Puri.
Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan, visits Kozhikode Airport to take stock of situation.
There were 180 passengers and 6 crew members on board the flight. Among them, 149 injured passengers have been admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, 22 in critical condition, while 22 others have been discharged after first aid, says K Gopalakrishnan, Malappuram Collector.
All those who were involved in rescue operations at Kozhikode Airport should go into self-quarantine. State Government to conduct Covid-19 tests of all, says KK Shailaja, Kerala Health Minister.
One of the deceased in Kozhikode aircraft mishap tested Covid-19 positive. All involved in rescue operations advised to remain in quarantine. Coronavirus test being conducted on all victims of the mishap. (DHNS)
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Civil Aviation Ministry senior officials, Airports Authority of India, and Air Navigation Service members to meet in Delhi today over crash landing of an Air India Express flight in Kozhikode yesterday, reports ANI.
Kozhikode plane crash: Pilot had aborted first attempt, reversed direction of landing in the second
Airport sources told DH that the second landing attempt was made from the reverse West to East direction (10 landing). But due to the poor visibility, the Boeing 737 aircraft touched down only towards the half-way mark of the 9,000ft runway.
Under the Vande Bharat Mission, the flight was coming from Dubai carrying 190 passengers. Pilot must have tried to bring the flight to the end of tabletop airport's runway where it skidded due to slippery conditions owing to the monsoon, saysCivil Aviation MinisterHardeep Puri. "Our task would have been much more difficult if the plane had caught fire. I am going to the airport (Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur)," he adds.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to visit Karipur today, where an Air India Express flight crash-landed yesterday.
Air India teams rush from Delhi, Mumbai to assist relief work in Kozhikode
A team of Angels of Air India who will coordinate and liaise with various agencies to provide support and assist families of those affected in this incident have been dispatched to Kozhikode from Mumbai. Air India Chairman-cum-Managing Director Rajiv Bansal and senior airline officials are also scheduled to reach Kozhikode later on Saturday.
Two special relief flights have been arranged from Delhi and one from Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members. AAIB, DGCA & Flight Safety Departmentshave reached to investigate the incident, says Air India.
Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan says that 18 people have died so far in the Kozhikode flight crash. Among the remaining 172 passengers, 14 are in serious condition.
On behalf of the US Mission, we are deeply saddened by the news of the Air India accident in Kozhikode. The victims and their loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers, saysKen Juster, US Ambassador to India.
Air India Express pilot Deepak Sathe died in Kozhikode flight crash
According to reports, Sathe was formerly an experimental Indian Air Force official before he joined Air India. He is believed to have won the Sword of Honour, 58th course.
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan reaches Kozhikode where Air India flight (IX-1344) crash-landed yesterday, reports ANI.
Three aircraft operated to Kozhikode
Three aircraft were operated to Kozhikode. An Air India Express flight took off around 0200 hours from Delhi to Kozhikode carrying inVestigating officers from DGCA and AAIB, CEO of Air India express and other officials of AI and AIE. The second aircraft tookoff from Mumbai to Kozhikode around 0600hrs in the morning carrying Angels of Air India and GO employees who will coordinate and liaise with various agencies and provide support and assist families of those affected in this incident. The third flight took off from Delhi around 0600 hours carrying the CMD and other senior officials of AI.
Our hearts go out to those affected by the plane crash in Kerala. We grieve with the family and friends of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured: United States Department of State
Kozhikode plane accident: MEA says its 24X7 helplines are open
The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said it was deeply saddened by the Air India Express aircraft accident in Kozhikode and its 24X7 helplines were open for those affected by the incident.
AAIB to probe Kozhikode plane accident
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will conduct a formal inquiry into the Air India Express accident at Kozhikode.
Deeply distressed to hear about tragic plane crash at Kerala's Kozhikode: President Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said he was deeply distressed to hear about the tragic plane accident at Kerala’s Kozhikode airport and his thoughts and prayers were with the affected passengers, crew members and their families.
Kerala plane crash: Maharashtra NCP leaders express grief
NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his party colleague and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar among others expressed grief on Friday's plane crash in Kerala's Kozhikode.
'Consulate to be open on August 8 to assist those who need help'
Consulate will be open on 8th August (Saturday) at 8 am to assist all those who want any assistance to travel to Kerala or any information related to the incident: Consulate General of India, Dubai on the flight crash landing incident at Kozhikode
There were 184 passengers and 6 crew onboard Air India flight (IX-1344), but we are currently confirming the details of the passengers. Unfortunately, the pilots have passed away & we are in touch with their families in their grief: Air India Express statement
Google Earth view of runway 10 where the aircraft landed.
Kerala rains: Air India Express flight skids at Karipur airport in Kozhikode
At least 17 passengers were killed and 173 injured after an Air India Express flight from Dubai skidded off the runway and broke into two at the Kozhikode international airport at Karipur in Malappuram district on Friday.
Fire and rescue teams from two districts — Kozhikode and Malappuram — have been engaged. Seriously injured passengers have been admitted to the Kozhikode medical college.
Over 25 passengers were returning after losing jobs, while a same number of passengers were returning owing to expiry of visa.
The cockpit and the tail portion from the wings got detached due to the impact of the collision.
According to a statement from Air India Express, AIE flight IX 1344 from Dubai to Kozhikode overshot the runway at 7.41 pm.
The aircraft was flying home stranded Indians under the Vande Bharat mission.
Malappuram native Sidheek who was on the ill-fated Air India Express flight told a TV channel that he felt like the aircraft was falling into a valley. "It could be due to bad weather that the flight waited in the sky for some time for landing. My seat was behind the wings. As the flight landed it felt like falling into a valley. I suffered an injury on the forehead and lips, but managed to jump out of the emergency doors."
NDRF forces performing rescue operations. Credit: Twitter Photo/NDRF
Final search of aircraft ended with extrication of 2 persons, said NDRF chief. Credit: Twitter Photo/NDRF
Rescue operations by NDRF and other teams at Kozhikode airport. Credit: Twiitter Photo/NDRF
Two investigation teams of professionals from Air India and Airports Authority of India & AAIB will leave for Kozhikode at 02.00 hrs & 05.00 hrs, says Civil Aviation MInister Puri
We received several ambulances from nearby districts. It was a joint effort by NDRF, firefighters, and many others. We were able to evacuate all passengers in 90 minutes, said Malappuram district collector.
Death toll rises to 17
There was a fuel leak in the aircraft, leading to us not being able to use electric cutters, two passengers were stuck in the tail section of the aircraft, says district collector.
Malappuram collector has informed that the rescue operations at the site have been completed, tweets CM Vijayan
Kerala has been hit by heavy rains in recent days. Over 10 were killed on Friday after a landslide triggered by heavy rains flattened a row of huts in Munnar.
Previously in 2010 an Air India Express Boeing 737-800 from Dubai to Mangalore overshot the runway and burst into flames. Both Mangalore and Kozhikode airports are considered tabletop airports.
Kozhikode plane accident: MEA helplines are open 24x7
Phone numbers: 1800 118 797; +91 11 23012113; +91 11 23014104; +91 11 23017905;
Fax: +91 11 23018158
Deeply saddened to hear about the accident of Air India Express flight IX1344 upon landing at Kozhikode airport. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this accident: International Air Transport Association (IATA)
As a prelude to privatization, Air India staff were forced to undergo compulsory leave for five years, without salary. Engineering staff badly hit. Proper maintenance neglected. None to take care of safety aspects. "Reforms" in Air India and the crash today seem to be inter-connected. Proposed enquiry should look into that aspect too: CPI Parliamentary Party leader and Alliance Air Employees Union President Binoy Vishwam
The Dubai-Kozhikode aircraft was at full speed while landing at the Karipur Airport & overshot the runway: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to ANI
Rescue operations end as all passengers have been evacuated from site of wreckage.
Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in the tragic air mishap at Kozhikode airport. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their dear ones in the crash & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured, says Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu
An urgent meeting called of Civil Aviation Ministry is underway at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan. DGCA Director-General & officials of the ministry, Airport Authority of India & Air India Express are in the meeting.
16 dead so far with 15 passengers in critical condition
190 out of 191 pax have been evacuated and sent to various hospitals. CISF is assisting in rescue and relief operation, says CISF
Relief teams from Air India & AAI are being immediately dispatched from Delhi & Mumbai. All efforts being made to help passengers. A formal enquiry will be conducted by AAIB: Minister Puri
Deeply anguished and distressed says, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Puri
Air India Express Statement on the crash
Deeply distressed to hear about tragic plane crash of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode, Kerala. Spoke to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan & inquired about the situation, says President Kovind
14 dead, 123 injured and 15 seriously injured in Kozhikode plane crash incident at Karipur Airport: Malappuram SP to ANI.
NDRF teams are at the spot, rescue operations are underway, over 100 have been taken to hospitals
DGCA clarifies that there were 190 on board
174 passengers plus 10 infants
2 pilots
4 cabin crew
Civil Aviation Ministry clarifies that 4 crew members were on board; not five as mentioned earlier
Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode, says PM Modi
2 children are waiting at a hospital for their parents, say TV reports
Injured passengers are admitted to MIMS hospital, Calicut Medical College, Baby Memorial Hospital.
For information on the accident at Karipur Airport after the plane skid off the runway, A control room at the airport has been opened for information and enquiries.
Phone number 04832719493
Death toll rises to 10, according to TV reports
We must remember that it is a tabletop runway at Kozhikode. There seems to have been injuries among all the passengers & some of them are unconscious. An NDRF team has been rushed to the spot & should be reaching any time there to join search &rescue operation: NDRF DG SN Pradhan
Capt Deepak V Sathe was a former Indian Air Force Pilot and also flew the Airbus A310 for Air India before moving to Air India Express on the 737. Sathe won the sword of honour at the AFA and was an accomplished fighter pilot, he was a HAL test pilot too.
Captain D V Sathe is an experienced pilot and has flown for the Indian Air Force
The aircraft did not catch fire on upon skidding, it fell 30 feet down a valley past the runway, say TV reports
Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Kozhikode overshot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hrs tonight. No fire reported at time of landing. As per initial reports, rescue operations are on and passengers being taken to hospital for medical care, says Air India Express
The aircraft skid on the runway, overshot and plunged into the valley where it split, say TV reports
3 casualties including the captain D V Sathe have been reported according to TV reports.
Kerala rains: Air India Express flight skids at Karipur airport in Kozhikode
An Air India Express flight from Dubai crashed at the Kozhikode international airport in Kerala at around 8 pm on Friday.
First officer Akhilesh is seriously injured, say TV reports
Heavy rains were experience during landing and visibility was under 2 kilometres, according to TV reports
Air India Express Flight No IX 1344 from Dubai to Calicut skidded off the runway. We will keep you updated as and when we receive further updates. Our helplines - 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575: Consulate General of India, Dubai.
As per the initial reports rescue operations are on and Passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care, says civil Aviation Ministry spokesman Rajeev Jain
Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hrs tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing.
There are 174 passengers, 10 Infants, 2 Pilots, and 5 cabin crew on board the aircraft.
We will soon share the update in this regard.
Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. I have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations: Home Minister Amit Shah
The captain of the flight is from Maharashtra according to TV reports.
The Air India Express flight from Dubai was a Vande Bharat Mission flight.
Both, the captain and the first officer are feared dead.
DGCA statemet on the crash
Air india Express AXB1344, B737 Dubai to Calicut, person on board 191, visibility 2000 meter, heavy rain, after landing Runway 10, continue running to end of runway and fall down in the valley and broke down in two pieces.
According to the local police, flight IX 1344 skidded off the runway while landing.