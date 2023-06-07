Air India relief flight to leave for Russia on June 7, take stranded passengers to San Francisco

A relief aircraft has been scheduled to operate to Magadan Airport in Russia from Mumbai on Wednesday to take stranded Air India passengers to San Francisco (United States), Air India said in a statement.

The flight will depart at 1 pm, subject to necessary regulatory clearances. The flight would take passengers and crew of AI173 onward to San Francisco.

Flight AI173 from Delhi was diverted to Magadan in Russia on Tuesday owing to an engine glitch, the Tata Group-owned private carrier said last evening. The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, landed safely.