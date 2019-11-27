Ajit Pawar's rebellion changed dynamics within family

Ajit Pawar has often shared a blow-hot-blow-cold relationship with his uncle and NCP President Sharad Pawar, but the nephew was always considered the Maratha strongman's political heir.

In fact, around 15 years ago, when Pawar launched his daughter Supriya Sule in politics with Rajya Sabha membership, the distinction was clear.

Ajit (60) will handle Maharashtra and Supriya (50) national politics.

Now, third- generation including Ajit's son Parth and another grandnephew Rohit are in politics. While Parth (29) lost the Lok Sabha polls from Maval, Rohit (33) is a Vidhan Sabha member from Karjat-Jamkhed.

"What exactly happened only Pawar Saheb and Ajit Dada would know," said a family insider, who is based in Baramati. " Ghar - wapasi has happened, people here feel that he should be a minister and get finance portfolio or get the reins of the party in the state... . the final word is Bade Saheb," the source said.

While the setbacks in 2014 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls and 2019 Lok Sabha debacle rattled the 20-year-old party, Pawar Sr took it in his stride and decided to fight it out. "Ajit Pawar was restless since the last six months," a senior Maha Vikas Aghadi leader said, adding in three months, twice he raised banner or revolt.

While Pawar pardoned him when Ajit committed the mistake of resigning as an MLA when the uncle-nephew duo were booked by Mumbai police EOW and ED in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, this time on it was a blunder.

"He felt the party-men were not rallying behind him as they were with his uncle," sources said.

When BJP and Devendra Fadnavis made a desperate attempt to make a comeback, he involved Ajit and he joined. " Ajit had support within the party but perhaps underestimated his uncle," NCP sources said.

Besides, BJP sources said that Fadnavis was aware that Ajit is brash and lured him.

The political mess, though salvaged by Sharad Pawar, has come out in open.

But, Pawar Sr has not commented on the episode so far.

"Party is separate, a family is separate," Ajit said, putting up a brave face.

There is no dispute in Pawar family, says second generation Supriya Sule and third generation Rohit Pawar.