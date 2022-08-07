Akasa Air's inaugral flight takes off from Mumbai

Akasa Air's first flight takes off from Mumbai

  Aug 07 2022, 10:43 ist
  updated: Aug 07 2022, 10:43 ist
Akasa Air, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Aditya Ghosh and Vinay Dube, took off on its first flight on Sunday from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

The flight was scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 10.05 am and land in Ahmedabad at 11.25 am.

Akasa got its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 7.

Akasa Air's first flight was flagged off by Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Akasa Air will also start services on Bengaluru-Kochi, Bengaluru-Mumbai and Chennai-Mumbai routes from August 13, August 19 and September 15, respectively.

