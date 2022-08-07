Akasa Air's inaugral flight takes off from Mumbai

Akasa Air, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Aditya Ghosh and Vinay Dube, took off on its first flight on Sunday from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

The flight was scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 10.05 am and land in Ahmedabad at 11.25 am.

We can’t wait to finally check you in to Your Sky! #OurFirstAkasa pic.twitter.com/LHjNmZoV2q — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) August 7, 2022

Akasa got its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 7.

Akasa Air's first flight was flagged off by Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Delhi | Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia along with MoS General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd.) inaugurates Akasa Air's Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight pic.twitter.com/WcmPqxyVXX — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022

Akasa Air will also start services on Bengaluru-Kochi, Bengaluru-Mumbai and Chennai-Mumbai routes from August 13, August 19 and September 15, respectively.