Alcohol consumption in India sees slight increase in 30 years: Lancet study

A new study by medical journal Lancet showed that there was an increase in alcohol consumption in India over the last three decades.

Alcohol consumption among Indian men is witnessing a rise across age groups, analysis by Lancet showed. It is highest in the age group of 40-64 years where alcohol consumption has increased by 5.63 per cent since 1990, followed by the 15-39 age group with a jump of 5.24 per cent. For elderly (above 65 years), it has increased by 2.88 per cent since 1990.

On the other hand, the study showed an increase of 0.08 per cent in alcohol consumption among Indian women in the age group of 15-39 since 1990, while there has been an increase in alcohol consumption by 0.15 per cent among women aged 40-64 years. However, women above 65 years are consuming less alcohol than three decades ago.

The study also estimates how much alcohol a person can drink before taking on excess risk to their health compared to someone who does not drink any alcohol.

The recommended amount of alcohol for people aged 15-39 before risking health loss was 0.136 standard drinks per day -- a little more than one-tenth of a standard drink, according to the researchers.

That amount was slightly higher for females aged 15-39 years at 0.273 drinks -- about a quarter of a standard drink per day.

One standard drink is defined as 10 grams of pure alcohol, which is equivalent to a small glass of red wine (100 ml) at 13 per cent alcohol by volume, a can or bottle of beer (375 ml) at 3.5 per cent alcohol by volume, or a shot of whisky or other spirits (30 ml) at 40 per cent alcohol by volume.

In general, for individuals aged 40-64 years in 2020, safe alcohol consumption levels ranged from about half a standard drink per day (0.527 drinks for males and 0.562 standard drinks per day for females) to almost two standard drinks (1.69 standard drinks per day for males and 1.82 for females), they said.

The study also suggests that adults aged 40 and older without underlying health conditions may see some benefits from small alcohol consumption -- between one and two standard drinks per day -- including a reduced risk in cardiovascular disease, stroke, and diabetes.

"Our message is simple: young people should not drink, but older people may benefit from drinking small amounts,” said study senior author Emmanuela Gakidou, a professor at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, US.

"While it may not be realistic to think young adults will abstain from drinking, we do think it is important to communicate the latest evidence so that everyone can make informed decisions about their health," Gakidou said.

(With inputs from agencies)