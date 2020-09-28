Amit Shah conducts review meeting at North Block office

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a review meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at his office in North Block for the first time after working from home and hospital for the past almost two months.

Shah went to the North Block office in the afternoon where he held the review meeting during which "several important matters and key issues" were discussed.

The 55-year-old has not come to North Block, which houses the Ministries of Home and Finance, since August 1. He was tested positive for Covid-19 on August 2, after which he was in and out of hospital.

After recovering from Covid-19, he was discharged from Medanta hospital but was admitted to AIIMS for post Covid-19 care where he spent time till August 31.

He was again admitted to AIIMS on September 12 and discharged five days later. He had not attended the Parliament's Monsoon Session between September 14 and 23.

However, Shah was working from both the hospital and his home and held several meetings. In the last two days, he had met delegations from Leh and Ladakh following which they called off their plans to boycott the local election there.