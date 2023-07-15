Amit Shah, Scindia review facilities, infrastructure at major airports

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday reviewed the facilities and infrastructure of the country's major airports and directed all concerned authorities to develop and provide standards for quick, safe and convenient travel experience of the travellers.

A home ministry spokesperson said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and other agencies have embarked upon a series of steps towards expanding and enhancing the facilities and infrastructure at major airports.

"Home Minister Shri @AmitShah and Minister for Civil Aviation Shri @JM_Scindia reviewed the facilities & infrastructure for major airports. The meeting aimed to address requirements arising out of fast growing domestic and international aviation mobility in the country," the spokesperson tweeted.

Read | Amit Shah likely to visit West Bengal in August

In the meeting directions were given to develop and provide standards for quick, safe and convenient travel experience of the travellers.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other top officials of MoCA, Intelligence Bureau, Bureau of Immigration, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Central Industrial Security Force, and Airports Authority of India attended the meeting. The government has been taking various measures to boost infrastructure and manpower at airports, including at Delhi airport, amid rising domestic air passenger traffic.

"Met Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation Shri @AmitShah Ji, along with AAI, CISF, BCAS & Immigration officials to review the plan for capacity and manpower expansion at certain airports," Scindia said in a tweet.

He also said, "We are committed to ensuring smooth processing of air passengers in the upcoming peak travel season."

Domestic air passenger traffic grew nearly 19 per cent to around 1.25 crore in June compared to the year-ago period.

According to the latest official data, domestic carriers flew 124.87 lakh people in June.

India is also one of the fastest growing civil aviation markets in the world. The home minister in April had reviewed passenger facilities at airports across the country and directed the authorities concerned to ensure ease of travel for passengers during the coming summer season, officials said.

The home minister had also sought additional measures at airports for passenger convenience.