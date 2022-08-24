Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19 for second time

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19 again

The actor urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested immediately

Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 24 2022, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 07:46 ist
Amitabh Bachchan. Credit: Reuters file photo

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The 79-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Twitter and urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested immediately.

"I have just tested CoViD + positive.. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also.." Bachchan wrote.

This is the second time that the veteran star has contracted the Covid-19 infection. He had previously contracted Covid-19 in July 2020 along with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

On the work front, Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, UUnchai and Project K.

