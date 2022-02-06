Anguished beyond words: PM condoles Lata Didi's demise

Anguished beyond words: PM Modi condoles Lata Mangeshkar's demise

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 06 2022, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 10:23 ist
Lata Mangeshkar with PM Modi. Credit: @narendramodi

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away after a month-long battle with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

"I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Tributes pour in

Lata Mangeshkar, who was known to millions as the "nightingale of India" has ruled the country's airwaves for decades.

 

