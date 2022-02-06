Anguished beyond words: PM Modi condoles Lata Mangeshkar's demise

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away after a month-long battle with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

"I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Lata Mangeshkar, who was known to millions as the "nightingale of India" has ruled the country's airwaves for decades.