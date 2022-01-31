Another SC judge recuses from hearing Tarun Tejpal's plea in sexual assault case

A Supreme Court judge on Monday recused from hearing a plea by former editor of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal against the Bombay High Court, which declined to entertain his application for an in-camera hearing of the appeal filed by the Goa government against his acquittal in a sexual assault case.

Justice U U Lalit recused from hearing Tejpal’s plea. This is the second recusal in the case. On January 21, Supreme Court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao opted out of hearing the plea.

Justice Rao said that he had appeared for the Goa government as a lawyer in 2015.

Tejpal approached the court on December 4, last year, challenging the dismissal of his application by the Bombay High Court.

His plea contended every party has a right to place forth their case in the best possible manner. The plea argued that it would not be fair if lawyers have to curtail their submissions in the backdrop that some publications may publish something without exercising due care.

Tejpal sought an in-camera proceeding in his matter, relying upon a recent order by Bombay High Court which passed directions for in-camera hearings in cases under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act.

In May, last year, the trial court acquitted Tejpal of all charges levelled against him, including wrongful confinement, assault with intent to outrage modesty, sexual harassment, and rape against his female colleague.

The Goa government filed an appeal challenging his acquittal by the trial court.

