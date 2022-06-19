Anti-Agnipath unrest continues; no rollback of scheme, says millitary

Amid continued anti-Agnipath agitations in the state, the Ministry of Defence said that there would be no rollback of the new recruitment model for short-term induction of soldiers.

Addressing a joint press briefing with officers from the Indian Navy and Air Force, Lt General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, MoD, said the aim of the long-pending reform was to bring youthfulness to the forces. He added that the intake of soldiers would not remain at 46,000 and that in the next 4-5 years, the intake of 'Agniveers' would go up to 1.25 lakh.

LT Gen Puri appealed to the youth to end their protests and stated that violent protestors participating in the anti-Agnipath agitations would be barred from joining the forces. The Indian Army is founded in discipline; there is no space for arson, vandalism, he said. "If there's an FIR lodged against an aspirant, they will not be able to join," he said.

About the Indian Air Force's plan for induction of recruits under the Agnipath scheme, Air Marshall S K Jha said the registration process will start on June 24 and the process for online examination for phase one of the recruitment will begin on July 24. The first batch would be enrolled by December and training would commence by December 30.

Speaking about the Army's recruitment plan, Lt Gen Bansi Ponappa said the Army will issue a draft notification on Monday and subsequent notifications will be issued by various recruitment units of the force from July 1 onwards. Recruitment rallies under the Agnipath scheme will take place across India in August, September and October, he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Air Force released details about the Agnipath scheme. The 29-point note provides various details of the new enrolment scheme including eligibility criteria, remuneration package, medical and CSD (Canteen Stores Department) facilities, compensation for disability, computation of extent of disability, leave and training, among others.

For the second straight day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with the chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force. The focus of the deliberations was on pacifying the protesters.

Meanwhile, in Bihar anti-Agnipath agitations sparked a fresh war of words between the two ruling allies - the BJP and the JD(U) - with the former holding the Nitish Kumar government responsible for its "inability" to stop attacks on the residences of saffron party leaders.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said there were many doubts about the scheme in the minds of the youth and demanded that it be withdrawn.

In Delhi, Congress leaders organised a 'Satyagraha' on the Agnipath scheme at Jantar Mantar. Criticising the BJP-led government, they said that the Agnipath scheme is not beneficial for the country's youth and also jeopardises national security.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi for forcing "the youth of the country to walk on the 'Agnipath' of unemployment". Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appealed the youth to keep protesting peacefully. She urged youth to recognise 'fake nationalists' and assured them that the entire country is with them in their struggle.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday urged the government not to be "stubborn". Young people are hurt, he said, take back 'Agnipath' to "avoid repeat of farm laws".

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said if he has to hire the services of professionals to arrange security at the party office, he would give priority to those who have served as Agniveer soldiers. He also attacked the Congress over its opposition to Agnipath, saying it was only concerned about power and not about the country.

Meanwhile, train services in Tamil Nadu continue to be hit. Southern Railway on Sunday said it has cancelled some more trains due to the agitation against Agnipath.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)