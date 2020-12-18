Any decision on lockdown should be taken well in advance: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday said in view of Covid-19 pandemic, if government were to impose lockdown, then the decision must be announced long in advance to enable people to make provisions for their livelihood and ration.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah said in a micro containment zone or in an area where number of cases are on higher side, to cut the chain, they should be sealed and there should be complete lockdown so far as such areas are concerned.

The court said more and more police personnel should be deployed at the places where there is likelihood of gathering by the people, such as, food courts, eateries, vegetable markets, bus stations, railway stations, street vendors, etc.

"Curfew on weekends/night be considered by states where it is not in place. Any decision to impose curfew and/or lockdown must be announced long in advance so that the people may know and make provisions for their livelihood, like ration etc," the bench said, issuing a slew of directions in a Suo Motu matter.

In order to contain the spread of pandemic, the bench said that there should be a mechanism to check the number of people attending functions.

The bench said unless must, no permission shall be granted by the local administration for gathering even during the day hours.

In case the permissions were granted, the local should ensure strict compliance of the guidelines, the bench added.

The court directed for making a mechanism to provide intermittent rest to doctors and healthcare professional involved in the fight against Covid-19.

It said all states must issue necessary directions to ensure compliance of Election commission guidelines for political rallies.