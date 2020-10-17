Apollo to deliver 10L Covid vaccines daily across India

Apollo Hospitals to deliver up to 10 lakh Covid-19 vaccines daily across India

"One of the major challenges will be safe and orderly delivery of doses for 1.3 billion Indians," said Executive Vice-Chairperson Shobana Kamineni

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 17 2020, 01:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2020, 05:28 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

Apollo Hospitals will deliver up to 10 lakh Covid-19 vaccines daily by leveraging its pan-India medical infrastructure, the group said. 

The hospital chain has 19 medicine supply hubs with cold chain facilities, 70 hospitals, over 400 clinics, 500 corporate health centres and 4,000 pharmacies, besides a digital platform. 

"About 30% of India is roughly 30 minutes away from an Apollo pharmacy, which can then guarantee safe and widespread reach of the vaccine, if required. More than 10,000 Apollo employees are undergoing the required training and will be stationed at Apollo centres to administer the vaccine," Apollo said in a press release. 

Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson, The Apollo Group of Hospitals, said: "As the entire country awaits a vaccine for the deadly infectious disease, one of the major challenges will be the safe and orderly delivery of doses for the population of 1.3 billion Indians, especially the vulnerable."

"We are happy to share that Apollo Hospitals has been strengthening its vaccine cold chain for supply and gearing up all Apollo facilities for efficient and fast administration with the highest safety standards, for up to one million doses per day." 

Additionally, Apollo 24/7 will provide all the information related to the Covid-19 vaccine at http://bit.ly/CovidVaccineTracker, the release added.  

Bengaluru
Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Apollo Hospitals

