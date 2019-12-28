Army rescues 1700 tourists at Nathu La

The Army rescued about 1,700 tourists who were stranded due to heavy snowfall between the 13th Mile and Nathu La pass. The rescue operation was conducted on Friday, when the tourists traveling in about 300 taxis got stranded along Jawaharlal Nehru Road which got blocked with snow.

“On 27 December 19, approximately 1,500 to 1,700 tourists got stranded due to heavy snowfall between 13th Mile to Natu La. These tourists, traveling in nearly 300 taxis, were returning from Nathu La Pass - Tsomgo Lake on Friday evening and got stranded midway at various points along Jawaharlal Nehru road as the motorable stretch was blocked by snow,” stated a release by the Army.

The rescue operation was conducted despite poor visibility and weather conditions and the tourists were provided with food, warm clothing, medicine and shelter.

“Seeing the helpless situation, the Indian Army immediately swung into action and initiated massive rescue operations despite poor visibility and inclement weather. The stranded tourists were provided relief including, food, shelter, warm clothing and medicines, to ensure their safety from weather and high altitude,” stated the release.

Out of the 1,500 tourists, about 570 were accommodated at the Army camp at 17th Mile.

“The Army has provided JCB and Dozers to clear the snow and restore road connectivity at the earliest. The evacuation process will continue till all stranded tourists are safely evacuated to the state capital Gangtok,” stated the release.