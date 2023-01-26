Articles submitted at DGPs' conference removed from official website

Articles submitted at DGPs' meeting removed from site

  • Jan 26 2023, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 22:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A compendium of articles submitted at the recently concluded conference of DGPs and IGPs has been removed from the official website, after a series of news reports appeared on the basis of the write-ups of senior police officers, sources said.

All articles of the 2022 DGPs and IGPs conference, held last weekend, were removed from the official website of the Indian police.

The articles covered some of the important issues including the situation along the India-China border, China's aggressive behaviour in forward areas, how radicalisation of Muslim youth has become one of the key challenges for national security.

Now, all articles related to the 2022 conference have been removed, the sources said.

However, the articles related to the 2021 conference are available on the website.

No reason has been mentioned on the website for the removal of the articles nor anyone was available for the comments.

