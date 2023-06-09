AI can vastly enhance India's tech ecosystem: PM Modi

Artificial intelligence's potential in enhancing India's tech ecosystem vast: PM Modi

Modi described the conversation with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as insightful

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 09 2023, 11:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 11:47 ist
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman discusses India's tech ecosystem with PM Modi. Credit: IANS Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and said on Friday that artificial intelligence's potential in enhancing India's tech ecosystem is vast, among the youth in particular. 

Also Read | ChatGPT founder Sam Altman speaks on importance of regulations for AI at IITD

"We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens," he tweeted, describing the conversation with Altman as insightful.

Earlier, Altman said in a tweet, "Great conversation with @narendramodi discussing india's incredible tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from ai. Really enjoyed all my meetings with people in the @PMOIndia."
 

Modi replied, "Thank you for the insightful conversation @sama. The potential of AI in enhancing India's tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth in particular. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Artificial Intelligence
Narendra Modi
India News
OpenAI

Related videos

What's Brewing

Experiments on 'elixir of life' show hope

Experiments on 'elixir of life' show hope

US readies new $2 bn Ukraine package: Report

US readies new $2 bn Ukraine package: Report

Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use

Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use

Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end

Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

 