'Everybody wants to be a part of it': Donald Trump launches 'Board of Peace' for Gaza

Various countries, including Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and the UAE officially signed the agreement on Thursday, which Trump says permanent members must help fund with a payment of $1 billion.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 11:03 IST
Published 22 January 2026, 11:03 IST
