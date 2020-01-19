Arvind Kejriwal's 'personal guarantees' for Delhi polls ahead of AAP manifesto

Ahead of AAP manifesto, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday issued a 10-point guarantee card for the February 8 assembly elections, promising free bus rides for women and students, a pollution-free national capital and round-the-clock piped drinking water.

Launching “Kejriwal's 10-point guarantee card', the chief minister declared that his promises were for the long term and took a dig at the BJP saying the saffron party's assurances came with an expiry date of March 31.

Kejriwal's announcement ahead of the unveiling of the AAP manifesto indicated that he was keen to send a message to the electorate that he would continue to deliver on basic necessities – such as lowering of tariffs for power and water – which had earned the fledgeling outfit instant support among the masses.

“This is a guarantee card from me to the people of Delhi. This is bigger than the manifesto. This guarantee card includes issues which affect the lives of every resident,” Kejriwal said.

He made it clear that the promises of providing free electricity and water will continue for the next five years.

The 10-point guarantee card includes free public travel for women and students, basic facilities for unauthorized colonies, good education for students until graduation, affordable and quality healthcare, better security for women, 24-hour electricity supply and a garbage-free capital.

Kejriwal also promised to plant more than two crore trees in the national capital to achieve a 300% reduction in air pollution.

“This is not our manifesto. The manifesto will be released in due course and will have details,” he said.

After a 49-day stint in 2014, Kejriwal-led AAP had scored registered a stunning victory in the 2015 assembly polls winning 67 out of the 70 assembly seats. The party has now set its eyes on winning all the seats in the state assembly and dropped 24 MLAs to give fresh leadership in the capital.