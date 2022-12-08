As vote counting ends, Netizens begin meme fest on Twitter

As the counting of votes has come to an end, netizens have gone all out on twitter with trolls and memes that seem to get the best of the losing parties. Whether the losses of the parties after carrying out enormous campaigns were embarrassing enough or not, the memes are sure to leave the leaders red-faced. Here are a few memes that left social media in splits.
Gujarat's obsession with BJP or our obsession with 'Tarak Mehta', which is greater?
Modi's ride to victory
Kejriwal's promises('mazaak') of Gujarat victory
Gadhvi, Italia's apparent reaction to their loss
TMKOC scenes seem to be custom-made for election memes
AAP's 'fight' in Gujarat
'Jal gayi?' BJP win in Gujarat burns all Opposition