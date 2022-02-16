Ashwani Kumar's exit sparks concern among Congress' G-23 group

Leaders of the G-23 group within the Congress have expressed serious concern over Ashwani Kumar's exit from the grand old party amid a stoic silence from the party leadership.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of Congress' senior-most leaders, said that exits of "leader after leader" is a "matter of serious concern," with Anand Sharma— the party's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha — and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari calling for serious introspection.

“It is a matter of great concern that leader after leader is leaving the party. (Ashwani) Kumar, I think, is the fourth or fifth former Union minister who has left, besides a large number of leaders and workers at various levels across the country,” Azad was quoted as saying in a report by The Indian Express.

The G-23 grouping had called for sweeping changes in the party in 2020, following several disagreements in the aftermath of the poor poll showing in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the report, Azad has called for a strong internal review to ascertain the cause for the leaders quitting the party. "It is not right to say these leaders are going at the behest of any individual, or (any) party. There must be some disquiet within the party (that) makes even hardcore Congress leaders uncomfortable,” he was quoted as saying.

Besides, other leaders said that more exits or implosion of the party may be expected after March 10, if the party does not draw favourable results in the five states.

Senior leader Manish Tewari is quoted as saying in the report, “Ashwani Kumar and I worked together in Dr Manmohan Singh’s government. He and I have had civilised differences on a number of issues. However, even if a small worker leaves the party, it calls for introspection.”

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is also a part of G-23, took to social media to comment on Kumar's exit. “The news of Sh Ashwani Kumar leaving Congress is sad and unfortunate. He is an old dear friend and one belonging to a freedom fighter’s family,” Hooda tweeted.

Sharma, taking to Twitter, said, “Sad to see a valued colleague Ashwani Kumar quitting Congress. Unfortunate that someone who gave four decades to serve the party has left. A matter of collective concern.”

“You can’t run the party only with some Youth Congress people. All senior leaders are seriously disgruntled,” another leader was quoted as saying in the report.

