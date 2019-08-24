Assam Governor condoles death of Arun Jaitley

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has expressed grief over the demise of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday.

Describing Jaitley as a "prudent politician", Mukhi said the country has lost an able leader with his demise.

RIP Arun Jaitley | Former finance minister passes away at 66

"The untimely death of Arun Jaitley is a great loss to the country. An architect of the biggest indirect tax reform of the country, Jaitley contributed to the roll-out of Goods and Services Tax in the country", Mukhi said in his condolence message.

Jaitley, 66, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi and was undergoing treatment at the hospital since August 9.

He was also a "legal luminary" and had immense expertise on different legal issues especially cases related to taxation and finance, Mukhi said.

Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term.

As a finance minister, Jaitley had managed the post-demonetisation period "very professionally", he said.

Though his death was "premature", the senior BJP leader left behind a rich legacy which will continue to be a source of inspiration to the young generation, the governor said.

"I pray to almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul. I, at the same time, express my empathy with the bereaved family members at this time," Mukhi added.