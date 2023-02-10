Assam: RSS outfit to march against religious conversion

Assam: RSS outfit to march against religious conversions

The group said that they will send a memorandum to the President and the Prime Minister of India soon

Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 10 2023, 06:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 06:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

To stop religious conversions of tribal communities of Assam by “foreign religions”, an RSS affiliate is carrying out a rally where over 1 lakh tribals are set to take part, RSS leaders said.

The primary demand is the delisting of the names of people from Scheduled Tribes who have converted and are not following the prescribed cultural customs of the tribes from ST lists by amending Article 342 of the Indian Constitution.

The Janajati Dharma Sangskriti Suraksha Manch, an RSS affiliate, said that Article 342 should be amended for their concerns with Scheduled Tribes as well as Article 341 for Scheduled Caste, such that if any person from the SC or ST communities are being converted to any other religion, then the person should automatically be delisted from SC reservation.

The group said that they will send a memorandum to the President and the Prime Minister of India soon.

On February 12, the group is organising a “Chalo Dispur” rally where they are hoping for the presence of 1 lakh tribal people from the 30 districts of the state.

Assam
India News
RSS
Religious conversion

