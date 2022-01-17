Assam sees record 6,982 daily Covid cases after infections spike in four districts

Assam on Monday reported its highest daily Covid-19 cases of 6,982 following a surge in infections in four districts.

Eleven persons died due to the virus in the past 24 hours.

The daily Covid-19 bulletin issued by the state health department said that 64,919 tests were conducted on Monday.

Cases more than doubled from Sunday's tally of 2,709. The state's positivity rate also increased from 8.99 per cent to 10.75 per cent in the past 24 hours.

Kamrup Metro district (including Guwahati) reported the most number of cases with 1,491, followed by Dibrugarh (489), Tinsukia (407) and Cachar (372). On Sunday, Kamrup Metro had reported 912 cases and in Jorhat (257), Dibrugarh (180) and Cachar (159).

The state's recovery rate stood at 95.18 per cent.

The state government has made wearing masks mandatory and efforts are underway to provide vaccines to unvaccinated persons. The state government on Saturday issued a notice restricting entry of nearly 50,000 persons who are yet to get the second dose of the vaccine.

