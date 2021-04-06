PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers

Assembly elections: PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers

Modi also tweeted in Bengali, Assamese, Tamil and Malayalam

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 06 2021, 09:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 09:33 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people to vote in large numbers in the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Polling is taking place for 31 seats in the third of the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections, while 40 seats are at stake in the final and third phase of the Assembly elections in Assam.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are voting on Tuesday in single-phase Assembly elections.

"Elections are taking place in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. I request the people in these places to vote in record numbers, particularly the young voters," the prime minister tweeted.

Modi also tweeted in Bengali, Assamese, Tamil and Malayalam, urging voters in the four states and the union territory of Puducherry to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. 

Narendra Modi
Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021
Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

