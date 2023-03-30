At 3,016, India sees 40% jump in new Covid-19 cases

This is the highest number of daily cases in nearly six months

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 30 2023, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 10:08 ist
The active Covid-19 cases now stands at 13,509. Credit: Reuters Photo

India on Thursday reported a nearly 40 per cent jump in daily Covid-19 cases with 3,016 new infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. 

This is the highest number of daily cases in nearly six months.

The active Covid-19 cases now stand at 13,509.

More to follow...

 

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

