Athi Varadhar darshan: 4 die after standing in queues

Four people, including two women, died on Thursday due to suffocation while waiting in the long queue for the darshan of Lord Athi Varadhar in Kanchipuram, 75 km from here.

The four were standing in the queue since early morning on Thursday to have a glimpse of the Lord Athi Varathar, who gives darshan only once in 40 years.

They fainted while standing in the queue and were taken to the government hospital where they were declared brought dead. The deceased have been identified as Anandavel (50) from Salem, Narayani (55) from Avadi near Chennai, Gangalakshmi (60) from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh and Nataraj (61) from Triplicane in Chennai.

Though eyewitnesses said the four died of suffocation, but the Kanchipuram district administration refuted the allegations saying they might have suffered cardiac arrest. The 47-day event, which comes once in 40 years, has attracted thousands of people from across the country in the past 18 days and the rush increased on Thursday as it was considered auspicious for the deity.

Devotees have been complaining that the district administration has not made enough arrangements, including the availability of drinking water, for the visitors.

The idol is being kept in a reclining position till August 9 and will be in the standing posture for the last eight days (from August 10 to August 17). The event was last held from July 2, 1979, to August 17, 1979, and before that, it will was held in 1939.

Officials involved in the preparations said the rising of Athi Varadar is one of the most important events at the Varadaraja Perumal Temple in Kanchipuram and a person can witness the celebrations only once in his lifetime or maximum twice.

The 10-foot long Athi Varadar, made out of fig tree, is brought out of the temple pond only once in 40 years.