ATI signs pact with University of Mysore to offer online courses

In view of providing appropriate knowledge and skills, using modern tools of learning, to newly appointed government officials, the Administrative Training Institute (ATI), Mysuru, has entered into an agreement with the University of Mysore (UoM) to offer Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC).

The heads of both the institutions signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer a diploma in Public Administration, certificate courses in Disaster Management, Social Justice and Equality, Public-Private Partnerships, e-Governance and Data Analytics, and Sustainable Development goals.

ATI Director-General (DG) Kapil Mohan and UoM Registrar R Shivappa signed a MoU in the presence of Vice Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar, recently.

As per the agreement, valid for six years, both the institutions will coordinate for each and every stage of the e-learning courses, curriculum design, course content preparation, recording of audio-video resources, web portal resources, examination process and in maintaining the quality of the programmes. The varsity forms the managing council, for which the VC will be the chairman and ATI DG will be co-chairman, along with nine members.

The content for the online courses, also a major process, in MOOC will be carried out with the support of subject experts. The courses will be identified by the ATI and the UoM will constitute a special Board of Studies (BoS) for proposing the detailed syllabus and schemes of evaluation, methods of content preparation and content delivery.

The MoU facilitates both the parties to arrange and conduct programmes for aspiring learners under mutual agreements on varieties of topics and skill codes, depending on the needs and demands of industries and employers. Sponsored candidates from industries can also join the courses. The structure and modus operandi of the new programmes will be worked out by the partners as and when required, said ATI Joint Director (Training) V Bhagyalakshmi.

The varsity will conduct the evaluation process as per the scheme of evaluation, provided by the BoS. After the completion of the examination process, the varsity will issue marks statements or certificates, which will bear the names of UoM as well as ATI, to the candidates.