ATS begins probe in suspected IED found near school

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police on Tuesday initiated a probe into the suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which was found near a school in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, police said.

The explosive device was spotted by a watchman on Monday afternoon on a hand cart near the gate of a school in Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai, a police official said.

Some ATS officials visited the spot on Tuesday and also met senior police personnel from Navi Mumbai, he said.

"Taking serious note of the incident, the ATS has also started an investigation into the case," the official said.

The police are examining the footage of CCTVs installed in the school premises and nearby areas and have also zeroed-in on some suspects, he said.

A forensic team has also been called to join the investigation, he added.

Meanwhile, the explosive was taken to the Khadakpada area near Taloja where it was destroyed through a controlled blast, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar said.

After the watchman spotted the explosive on Monday, a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team and a dog squad were pressed into service and they found a concrete block having four electric wirings connected with a 12-volt battery and an analogue timer in a box.

A can containing five-litre petrol was also found near the device, a police official earlier said.