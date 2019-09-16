Ayodhya case: Hindu and Muslim parties seek settlement

In a major development, the two main parties from Hindu and Muslim in the Ayodhya dispute have written to the Supreme Court to resume the negotiations for the settlement of the disputed Babri masjid land in Ayodhya, according to a Times of India report.

The Sunni Waqf Board has written to the Supreme Court mediation panel to resume the negotiation that was stalled on July 29 when the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's Maulana Arshad Madani faction, as well as VHP-backed Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, took a hardline stand, mentioned the TOI report. Nirvani Akhara, one of the three Ramanandi Akharas in Ayodhya which controls and manages the Hanuman Garhi temple, also wrote a letter to the Supreme Court expressing the same sentiments.

Sources in the parties which have sought resumption of negotiations said it would not be difficult for the SC bench headed by CJI Gogoi to allow resumption of the mediation process which was close to inking a settlement, as it would go on along with the hearing in the Supreme Court.