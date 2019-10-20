Ayodhya: Muslims ask SC to uphold Constitutional values

The Muslim parties in the Ayodhya title suit related to Babri Masjid and Ram Temple on Sunday asked the Supreme Court to take into consideration consequences of its judgement by moulding relief in a fashion that would uphold Constitutional values of the country.

In a statement, they said the judgement would have far reaching implications so the top court must consider how the future generations would view this verdict.

A day after objections were raised on their filing of note in sealed cover on 'moulding of relief', advocate Ejaz Maqbool, S A Sayed, M R Shamshad, Irshad Ahmad and F A Ayyubi released the statement on behalf of their lead counsel senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan.

"We hope that the court in moulding of relief, would uphold our multi-religious and multi-cultural values in resolving the issues confronting it. Moulding of relief is the responsibility of this court, which itself is the sentinel of our Constitution," they said.

The counsel said the decision of this court whichever way it goes will impact future generations. It will also have consequences for the polity of the country.

"This court's decision may impact mind of the millions who are citizens of this country and who believe in Constitutional values embraced by all when India was declared a republic on January 26, 1950," they said.

Notably, the Hindu parties asked the Supreme Court to grant entire disputed site of 2.77 acre as well as other acquired area at Ayodhya to them to “build a grand temple” since they revered it as the birthplace of Lord Rama and a temple continued to exist over there as per the archaeological evidence.

The top court on October 16 reserved its judgement and asked the parties to submit a note on 'moulding of relief' in case judgement was not in their favour.