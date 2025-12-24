Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel says it will respond to Hamas 'violation' of Gaza truce, Hamas official denies

The Israeli military earlier said that an explosive device had detonated against a military vehicle in the Rafah area and that one officer had been lightly injured.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 18:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 18:02 IST
World newsIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpHamasGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us