Ayush Ministry issues clarification over allowing Ayurveda doctors to do surgeries

  • Nov 22 2020, 16:27 ist
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Shripad Yesso Naik, at his office in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Ayush Ministry issued clarifications over Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Amendment Regulations 2020. "Notification is specific to 58 specified surgical procedures and doesn't allow Shalya and Shalakya PGs to take up any other surgeries," it said.

The notification does not signify any policy shift and is a clarification of relevant provisions in previously existing regulations of 2016. Since beginning, Shalya and Shalakya are independent Departments in Ayurveda colleges, performing such surgical procedures, Ministry of Ayush said on Sunday according to ANI.

