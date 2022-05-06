Bagga's arrest unlawful, Kejriwal pursuing vendetta: BJP

The BJP on Friday accused Punjab Police of "abducting" its leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, and alleged that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is pursuing vendetta through the state police.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that a Sikh, a reference to Bagga, has been "insulted" despite Punjab having a Sikh chief minister in Bhagwant Mann.

Bagga had been "unmasking" Kejriwal's lies, and that is why he has been targeted, Sirsa said at a press conference.

Another Delhi BJP leader, Nupur Sharma, cited a court ruling to say that police from another state must inform local police before making any arrest. Punjab Police's action, she said, was illegal as it did not inform its Delhi counterparts.

Punjab Police said it has arrested the Delhi BJP spokesperson from his residence in the national capital in connection with a case registered in the state. Delhi Police has registered a case of abduction following a complaint by Bagga's family.

Punjab Police had booked Bagga last month on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint from AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

The FIR referred to Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside Kejriwal's residence in Delhi. He had come under fire from AAP, which is ruling both Delhi and Punjab, for his tweet against the Delhi chief minister over the movie "The Kashmir Files".