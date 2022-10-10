BU student run over by BMTC bus, stir at Jnana campus

Bangalore University student run over by BMTC bus, protests at Jnana Bharathi campus

Students are staging a protest by blocking all the entry and exit points to the campus demanding a ban on public vehicles from entering the campus

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 10 2022, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 12:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A postgraduate Bangalore University student was run over by a BMTC bus Monday morning, leaving her with serious injuries and prompting a flash protest at the Jnana Bharathi campus. 

MSc Mathematics student Shilpa, who lives in the university’s girls hostel, was trying to board a bus to a department situated next to the administrative building on the Jnana Bharathi campus when the incident occurred. 

University authorities said Shilpa is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nagarabhavi. 

Following the accident, the driver and conductor escaped from the scene, leaving the bus behind.  

Students are staging a protest by blocking all the entry and exit points to the campus demanding a ban on public vehicles from entering the campus, a demand that has been made in the past.
 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bangalore University
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka News
BMTC

What's Brewing

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

 