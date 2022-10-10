Bangalore University student run over by BMTC bus, protests at Jnana Bharathi campus

A postgraduate Bangalore University student was run over by a BMTC bus Monday morning, leaving her with serious injuries and prompting a flash protest at the Jnana Bharathi campus.

MSc Mathematics student Shilpa, who lives in the university’s girls hostel, was trying to board a bus to a department situated next to the administrative building on the Jnana Bharathi campus when the incident occurred.

University authorities said Shilpa is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nagarabhavi.

Following the accident, the driver and conductor escaped from the scene, leaving the bus behind.

Students are staging a protest by blocking all the entry and exit points to the campus demanding a ban on public vehicles from entering the campus, a demand that has been made in the past.

