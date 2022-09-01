Sheikh Hasina to visit India from Sept 5 to 8

Bangladesh PM Hasina to visit India from September 5 to 8

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said Hasina will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 01 2022, 19:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 19:26 ist

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit India from September 5 to 8, with a focus on strengthening overall bilateral ties.

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said Hasina will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the MEA said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina

What's Brewing

Johnson tops poll of bad UK PMs as term comes to end

Johnson tops poll of bad UK PMs as term comes to end

Now, sip a cup of gold or 'bhoot jolokia' chilli tea

Now, sip a cup of gold or 'bhoot jolokia' chilli tea

China locks down 2.1 crore people in Covid outbreak

China locks down 2.1 crore people in Covid outbreak

We are humans and make mistakes: Aamir Khan Productions

We are humans and make mistakes: Aamir Khan Productions

UAE, NASA missions find patchy auroras surrounding Mars

UAE, NASA missions find patchy auroras surrounding Mars

 