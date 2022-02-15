BARC conducts Technology Awareness and Technology Transfer meet

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) conducted the first event in a series of Technology Awareness and Technology Transfer meets which are being arranged as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years of Indian Independence.

The event was organized at the DAE Convention Centre at Anushakti Nagar.

Executives and licensees of BARC technologies from more than fifty industries, from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and National capital Region attended the meet.

Twenty technology transfer agreements were also signed on the occasion, a press statement said.

These are part of the regular technology transfer being done by Technology Transfer and Collaboration Division (TT&CD) of BARC.

Certificates were given away to licensees for twenty three successfully deployed technologies by Dr R B Grover, Member, Atomic Energy Commission and Emeritus Professor, Homi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai.

K N Vyas, Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), in his message, urged the industry to come forward and collaborate with incubation Centres, established recently at DAE R&D Centres, namely Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) and at Institute of Plasma Research (IPR), a Grant- in-Aid institute of DAE.

Dr Grover, appreciated the successful commercialization of various spin off technologies developed by DAE and mentioned, it is continuing for the last two decades, because BARC and other DAE units have one of the richest scientific and technologist groups in the country.

He highlighted the successful deployment of BARC technologies by DAE in-house industries, namely, Electronics Corporation of lndia Ltd, Nuclear Fuel Complex, and Heavy Water Board besides several private industries.

Dr A P Tiwari, Director, Knowledge Management Group mentioned that at present about 210 different technologies of societal benefit across various fields of science and engineering are published by BARC for technology transfer and about 400 licensees are commercializing such technologies in urban and rural sectors of the country.

