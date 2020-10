Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) paid a total dividend of 280% to the Government of India for the Financial Year 2019-20.

M V Gowtama, Chairman and Managing Director of BEL, presented the 140% Final Dividend cheque of Rs 174,43,63,569.20 payable on the shares held by the President of India, to the defence minister, Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Interim Dividend of 140% (on face value of Rs 1 per equity share) was paid to the Government of India in February 2020.