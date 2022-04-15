Bengal: Tribal girl gang-raped in Santiniketan

A tribal girl has been gang-raped in West Bengal's Birbhum district by at least five men when she was returning home from a village fair, police said on Friday.

The incident took place when the minor and her boyfriend were coming back from a Charak Mela at Adityapur in the Santiniketan police station area on Thursday night, an officer said.

Five men beat up the girl's boyfriend and took her to the banks of a river where they took turns to rape her, he said.

Based on a police complaint, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

The girl is undergoing treatment at Bolpur Sub-divisional Hospital, and police are seeking her help to draw sketches of the accused, he said.

"Prima facie, it seems that the accused were from outside Birbhum and had come to visit the rural fair. Pieces of evidence are being collected from the spot," the officer said.

Tripathi, along with other police officers visited the girl's residence in a village in Santiniketan.

