Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor to be done by 2022

Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor to be completed by October 2022

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 11 2021, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 23:13 ist
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the construction works of the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor will be completed by October 2022.

"10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor is being constructed at record speed. Rs 8,172 crore economic corridor is likely to be completed by October 2022. It will reduce the travel time between the two cities from the current 3 hours to only 90 minutes," Gadkari tweeted.

The road project between the two cities is being executed under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I. The project is being executed under two packages- the first one runs from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in Maddur taluk and the second Nidaghatta to Mysuru.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nitin Gadkari
Bengaluru
Mysuru district

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chandrayaan-2 device detects H2O molecules on the Moon

Chandrayaan-2 device detects H2O molecules on the Moon

Purrfect match: Shelter puts lonely animals on Tinder

Purrfect match: Shelter puts lonely animals on Tinder

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

 