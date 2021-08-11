Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor to be completed by October 2022

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the construction works of the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor will be completed by October 2022.

"10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor is being constructed at record speed. Rs 8,172 crore economic corridor is likely to be completed by October 2022. It will reduce the travel time between the two cities from the current 3 hours to only 90 minutes," Gadkari tweeted.

The road project between the two cities is being executed under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I. The project is being executed under two packages- the first one runs from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in Maddur taluk and the second Nidaghatta to Mysuru.