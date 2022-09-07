Bengaluru Rains Live: Karnataka IT minister calls meeting of representatives of several software cos today
Bengaluru Rains Live: Karnataka IT minister calls meeting of representatives of several software cos today
updated: Sep 07 2022, 09:27 ist
Bengaluru has seen disruption and devastation of an unprecedented kind when sudden downpours flooded the city and its suburbs, bringing misery to thousands of people and causing much damage. Track Bengaluru weather-related updates here.
09:24
Bengaluru rains: Hotel rooms in high demand, hoteliers offer 50% discount
Demand for hotel rooms hasseen an increase in the city as residents rescued from marooned buildings look for accommodations.
Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA) President P C Rao said they have identified a few hotels and are ready to provide discounts of up to 50 per cent. “Not everyone will have relatives in the city to stay with during such a crisis. Hence, as a goodwill gesture, we have identified a few hotels where we will provide a discount of up to 50 per cent,” Rao said.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, along with ministers CN Ashwathnarayan & R Ashok, local MLA, BBMP officials & concerned dept visited rain-affected & waterlogged areas at Outer Ring Road, Bengaluru near Eco Space, early morning today. pic.twitter.com/ET7JOWgOUu
Bengaluru techies in a quandary over lengthy, unscheduled power cuts
While heavy flooding has prompted IT companies to allow the work-from-home option, long and unscheduled power cuts have left their employees in a fix.
“Last week, I had a nightmare commuting to work. I spent close to three hours on the road due to floods. Hence, many of us decided to work from home this week. But frequent, long and unplanned power cuts have turned the situation hopeless,” said Swati K, a software engineer living in an apartment complex in Bellandur.
Bengaluru rains: Karnataka IT minister calls meeting of representatives of several software companies today
07:49
IT firms resort to work-from-home amid Bengaluru rain fury
India's best-known IT firms and startups have asked staff to work from home as torrentialrainsbrought chaos to the streets of the technology hub, marooning roads and snapping water and electricity supplies.
While parts of the city that houses several global companies and home-grown startups, were underwater, operations in IT firms and startups were largely unaffected as most of them had power backup and a hybrid work environment where some employees logged in from home.
Traffic movement normal on Sarjapur road
CM Bommai visits waterlogged areas in Bengaluru
Roads remain waterlogged amid heavy rains in Bengaluru
Bengaluru: From Silicon City to Sinking City
Bengaluru has seen disruption and devastation of an unprecedented kind when sudden downpours flooded the city and its suburbs, bringing misery to thousands of people and causing much damage.
A young lady was electrocuted while wading through water, and a good part of the city floated in flood waters. People travel in boats, vehicles are towed away, and lanes have turned into rivers.
