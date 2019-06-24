Best one-liners from VP Venkaiah Naidu

Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu, the current Vice President of India and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, is famous for his witty and humorous wordplay.

Even in an intense situation, the man came up with one-liners to change the mood.

Once when asked about his interest in becoming the Rashtrapati, he gave a hilarious reply, saying that he is happy being 'Ushapati' (the husband of Usha) who is his wife.

Regarding the functioning of the Parliament, Naidu said: "In Parliament, either you should talk out or walk out. But what is happening is a frequent breakout. If this continues, democracy will be all out."

About Manmohan Singh's governance, his punchline was: "PM presides, madam decides. In the BJP, the president presides and the team decides."

Another witty one-liner: "Left can never be right."

"Learn, earn and return." - Naidu on students going abroad for higher studies.

He once said about politics: "Some political parties work on a three-principle formula: "Election, selection, and collection."

About his party loyalty, Naidu said, "Nation first, the party next and self last."

On contemporary politicians, he said: "Their sole aim, if possible is to become President, otherwise dissident, if that is also not possible, become a resident."

On the Congress party's attitude during the NDA regime, Naidu said, "Country is moving forward, Congress is looking backward and their situation is awkward."