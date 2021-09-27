Bharat Bandh Live: Tikait says 'not sealed down anything'; Police tighten security across northern borders

The Delhi Police has beefed up security in border areas of the national capital in view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions against the Centre's three agri laws on Monday. Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation, had earlier appealed to the people to join the bandh.
Bandh evoking tepid response in Raichur
Rahul Gandhi extends support to protesting farmers
Andhra Pradesh Left parties protest in front of Vijayawada bus station
Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police tightens security at border points
The Delhi Police has beefed up security in border areas of the national capital in view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions against the Centre's three agri laws on Monday.
Read more
Karnataka kisan Congress committee stage protest as part of Bharat bandh
Visuals from Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border, where protesters speak with the people moving through the area.
RJD leader Mukesh Raushan and other members & workers of the party protest in Hajipur, in support of Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations against the 3 farm laws.
Amritsar, Punjab | At all locations where farmers are protesting, forces have been deployed since 5 am: Inspector Sanjeev Kumar
Farmers' protests are peaceful, so forces have also been told to not behave untowardly with them and bring to my notice if something happens: Inspector Sanjeev Kumar
Ambulances, doctors or those going for an emergency can pass through. We've not sealed down anything: Tikait
"In view of the Bharat bandh call by protesting farmers, we have blocked the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) till 4 pm," says a farmer
Unusual UN meet to close without Taliban, Myanmar speeches
The UN General Assembly in New York ends Monday but without speeches by those in power in Afghanistan and Myanmar, one of many quirks at this year's diplomatic marathon that saw 100 leaders defy coronavirus fears to meet in person. (AFP)
Traffic movement closed from UP towards Ghazipur due to protest, says Delhi Traffic Police
Activists of Samyukta Kisan Morcha-Karnataka staging protest near Central bus stand
Activists of Samyukta Kisan Morcha-Karnataka are staging protest near Central bus stand here on Monday as part of theBharat bandh.
The bandh has been called urging the Union government to withdraw three contentious farm acts. RKS leader H V Diwakar, CPI district leader Sharanabasappa Mamashetty and others took part.