Bharat Biotech explains who shouldn't take Covaxin shot

Two days after India began the world's largest vaccination drive against Covid-19, vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech warned in a fact sheet about who should avoid taking Covaxin shot.

The vaccine maker in the fact sheet on Covaxin, posted in its website, said the clinical efficacy of the vaccine is yet to be established and is being studied in Phase 3 clinical trial and hence it is important to appreciate that receiving the vaccine does not mean other precautions related to Covid-19 need not be followed.

On January 16, India started vaccinating lakhs using two Covid-19 vaccines - the indigenously made Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine Covishield produced by Serum Institute of India. Ahead of the vaccination drive, the Union Health Ministry had released a comparative fact sheet for both the vaccines, their contraindications and minor adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs).

The ministry had asked pregnant and lactating women to not take the Covid-19 vaccine. It had also stated that anyone who has had an anaphylactic or allergic reaction to a previous dose of Covid-19 vaccine (during trials) should not receive the vaccine.

As 580 cases of AEFI have been reported so far with seven requiring hospitalisation, here's a look at Bharat Biotech's fact sheet on who should not take Covaxin shot:

1. Those who have weaker immunity or are on a medicine that affects their immune system must not take the Covaxin shot.

2. People who have a history of allergies, those who have a fever, those who have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner must not be injected with Covaxin.

3. Pregnant and lactating women, and those with any other serious health-related issues must not be administered Covaxin.

4. Even the ones who have received another Covid-19 vaccine, should not be given Covaxin shot.

Bharat Biotech has warned such recipients of severe allergic reaction that may include difficulty in breathing, swelling of the face and throat, fast heart-beat, rashes all over the body, dizziness and weakness.

It also urged those receiving its Covid-19 vaccine to disclose their medical conditions, medicines they are taking and allergies.

According to the fact sheet, side effects include pain, swelling or itching where the recipient has been injected, body ache, headache, fever, malaise, weakness, rashes, nausea and vomiting.

"Additionally, there is a remote chance that the Covaxin could cause a severe allergic reaction. For this reason, your vaccination provider will ask you to stay for 30 minutes after each dose of vaccination at the place where you received your vaccine for monitoring after vaccination," said Bharat Biotech.

Bharat Biotech said in an ongoing clinical trial Covaxin has been shown to generate immunity following two doses given four weeks apart. Covaxin is a vaccine with approval for restricted use in emergency situations that may prevent Covid-19.

The Central Licensing Authority has granted permission for the sale or distribution of the antidote for restricted use in emergency situations in the public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, the fact sheet said. Covaxin is a highly purified and inactivated two-dose SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, manufactured in a Vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses, the company had said.

Covaxin is India's totally indigenous Covid-19 vaccine developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology. The inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) biocontainment facility, one of its kind in the world.

(With inputs from PTI)