Bharat Biotech to donate 2 lakh Covaxin doses to Vietnam

Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech has announced a donation of two lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the Republic of Vietnam.

Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech said that "the donation represents a goodwill gesture to provide access to the WHO approved, indigenously developed Covaxin to fight the Covid-19 pandemic across borders."

Covaxin had received Emergency Use Listing in Vietnam.

Ella made the announcement while speaking at an event hosted by Vuong Dinh Hue, chairman of the Vietnam National Assembly in New Delhi on Thursday.

Bharat Biotech leadership was invited by the Embassy of Vietnam for a one-on-one meeting with Hue to discuss avenues of cooperation, supplies, and technology transfer possibilities.

Ella wished that Covaxin contribution will help boost Vietnam's national vaccination program and recovery from the pandemic.

“We believe in vaccine equity, global public health ... I hope everyone in Vietnam will take advantage of having access to the widely administered, safe and efficacious Covaxin,” said Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech.

Bharat Biotech had earlier announced the completion of Phase-2 and 3 trials of Covaxin for children in the age group 2 to 18 years. The data was submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and final approval is awaited.

In Vietnam, Bharat Biotech has been working with Duc Minh Medical JSC, towards the commercialisation of INDIRAB (Inactivated Rabies Vaccine). Duc Minh is Bharat Biotech's local partner in Vietnam.

