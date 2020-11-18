Bhima Koregaon case: Varavara Rao to be admitted at Nanavati hospital

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed Bhima Koregaon violence accused Varavara Rao to be admitted at Nanavati hospital for 15 days of treatment, on state government’s cost. His family will be allowed to visit him as per the hospital’s norms.
More to follow...
