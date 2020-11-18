Varavara Rao to be shifted to Nanavati for treatment

Bhima Koregaon case: Varavara Rao to be admitted at Nanavati hospital

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 18 2020, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 13:44 ist
Varavara Rao. Credit: PTI/file photo.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed Bhima Koregaon violence accused Varavara Rao to be admitted at Nanavati hospital for 15 days of treatment, on state government’s cost. His family will be allowed to visit him as per the hospital’s norms.

More to follow...

Bhima Koregaon
Varavara Rao

