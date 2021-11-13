Consensus on COP26 climate deal remains elusive: Yadav

Bhupender Yadav says consensus over COP26 climate deal remains 'elusive'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 13 2021, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 22:19 ist
Union Minister for Forest Environment Bhupender Yadav. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's environment and climate minister, Bhupender Yadav, said on Saturday that consensus over a COP26 deal "remained elusive", describing what he considered to be a lack of balance in the draft texts.

"Mr President thank you for your efforts to build consensus," he told Britain's COP26 president, Alok Sharma, at a so-called stocktaking plenary. "I am afraid ... the consensus remained elusive."

COP26
Bhupender Yadav
Climate Change
India News
World news

