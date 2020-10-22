Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Covid-19

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has tested positive for Covid-19. He has been admitted at AIIMS Patna.
Tested positive for CORONA.All parameters perfectly normal.Started with mild https://t.co/cTwCzt88DL temp.for last 2 days.Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring.CT scan of lungs normal.Will be back soon for campaigning.
— Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 22, 2020
More to follow...
5 questions as Trump and Biden prepare for final debate
Virtual Academy awards held to honour young filmmakers
DH Toon | Bihar polls: Congress promises 10L govt jobs
IPL 2020 | RR vs SRH: SWOT Analysis
NASA touched an asteroid. How much will it bring home?
Durga Puja 2020: Covid-19 dampens Kolkata's spirit