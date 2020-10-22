Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Covid-19

Bihar DyCM Sushil Kumar Modi tests Covid-19 positive

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 22 2020, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2020, 14:31 ist

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has tested positive for Covid-19. He has been admitted at AIIMS Patna.

More to follow...

Sushil Kumar Modi
Coronavirus

