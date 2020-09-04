'Bihar elections, 65 polls to be held around same time'

Bihar elections, 65 pending bypolls to be held around same time: EC

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 04 2020, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2020, 15:48 ist

The Election Commission on Friday said it has decided to hold 65 pending by-elections and the Bihar assembly polls "around the same time".

There are 64 vacancies in the legislative assemblies of various states and one in Lok Sabha.

"One of the major factors in clubbing them together is the relative ease of movement of central forces and related logistics issues," a Commission statement said.

The term of the Bihar assembly ends on November 29 and elections are likely to be held sometime in October-November.

"... (the) Commission has decided to conduct all the 65 bye-elections and the General Assembly Elections of Bihar around the same time... Announcement of the schedule of Bihar General Assembly Elections as well as these bye-elections will be done by the Commission at the appropriate time," it said.

Several bypolls were deferred recently due to excessive rains and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Election Commission

What's Brewing

Climate change led to Indus Valley Civilisation's fall?

Climate change led to Indus Valley Civilisation's fall?

Village offers window into rising Covid-19 caseload

Village offers window into rising Covid-19 caseload

What is best way to share out future Covid-19 vaccine?

What is best way to share out future Covid-19 vaccine?

Microsoft brings deepfakes detector to curb fake news

Microsoft brings deepfakes detector to curb fake news

Namma Metro trains won’t stop at overcrowded stations

Namma Metro trains won’t stop at overcrowded stations

 