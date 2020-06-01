Bihar police collect Rs 20 cr as fine during 69-day lockdown

Bihar police collect Rs 20 cr as fine during lockdown

Abhay Kumar
Patna,
  Jun 01 2020
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 17:48 ist
Representative image (iStock)

The 69-day lockdown may have financially crippled almost all the major sectors in the country. But, in Bihar, the cops are laughing all the way to the bank. After all, in over two months of lockdown, the men-in-uniform have collected more than Rs 20 crore as fine from all those who violated lockdown guidelines in the State.

The lockdown-4 ended in Bihar on Sunday. Keeping the containment zones aside, the process to ‘unlock’ started on Monday. However, till Sunday, i.e, between March 24 and May 31, the Bihar cops seized 84,649 vehicles for violating lockdown guidelines and collected Rs 20.23 crore as fine from the defaulters.

They also arrested 2,432 persons in the State for violating rules. “Even on Sunday (May 31), 18 persons were arrested, while 756 vehicles were seized,” said Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Headquarters, Jitendra Kumar.

“On an average, Rs 29 lakh (approx) was collected as fine every day,” said a police source, adding “the punitive action was initiated by the Bihar Police so that it could serve as a deterrent to those who wilfully violated lockdown rules during COVID-19 crisis.”

The State has already seen 23 deaths while the number of coronavirus positive cases has now increased to 3807.

 

